Hills (ASX:HIL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.21. Hills shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 123,862 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $47.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.30.

Hills Company Profile (ASX:HIL)

Hills Limited provides health, security, surveillance and communication, and audio visual solutions. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology, nurse call, patient entertainment, and related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony solutions for the health and aged care sectors.

