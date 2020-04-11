Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Hillgrove Resources shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 147,460 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.06.

Hillgrove Resources Company Profile (ASX:HGO)

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia and Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kanmantoo Copper mine and associated regional exploration targets located in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia. The company is based in Unley, Australia.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillgrove Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillgrove Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.