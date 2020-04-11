Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $34.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of HIW traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 1,155,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,576. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

