Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Hexcel to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 2,801,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,486. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 103.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 381,251 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

