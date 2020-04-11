Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HPE. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

