Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $3.53. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 29,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.2846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.94%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld bought 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,303.00. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

