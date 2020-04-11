HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Tops $401,054.64

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $401,054.64 and $107.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033350 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00059395 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.69 or 1.00444301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069063 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000687 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 255,948,019 coins and its circulating supply is 255,812,869 coins. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

