Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTLF. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of HTLF traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. 172,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,565. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 67,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

