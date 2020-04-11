Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,512,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,272. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 164.9% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 219,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.