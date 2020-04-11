Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

HR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 310,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,062,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.