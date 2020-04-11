Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $469.06

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $469.06 and traded as low as $295.00. Headlam Group shares last traded at $310.00, with a volume of 55,961 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Headlam Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a market cap of $263.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 468.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a GBX 17.45 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

About Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

