Head-To-Head Survey: Axcella Health (AXLA) & Its Competitors

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Axcella Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axcella Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axcella Health Competitors 1307 3886 7867 358 2.54

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 530.37%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 43.04%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -367.32% -59.50% Axcella Health Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A -$59.04 million -0.98 Axcella Health Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.91

Axcella Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Axcella Health rivals beat Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

