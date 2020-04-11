Head to Head Review: Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envision Solar International and Cree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cree 3 9 4 0 2.06

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.01%. Cree has a consensus price target of $49.37, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Cree.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and Cree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million 6.73 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Cree $1.08 billion 3.85 -$375.10 million $0.36 106.89

Envision Solar International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cree.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and Cree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -76.97% -92.81% -51.60% Cree -44.86% -2.00% -1.44%

Risk and Volatility

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cree has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Cree shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cree beats Envision Solar International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

