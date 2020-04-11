Head-To-Head Review: Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) vs. Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Anpac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Miragen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Miragen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,093.06%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Miragen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 5.49 -$41.87 million ($1.34) -0.34

Anpac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Miragen Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and Miragen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Miragen Therapeutics -938.65% -147.81% -96.92%

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics beats Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.