Head-To-Head Comparison: PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) versus FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FFBW alerts:

3.4% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of FFBW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FFBW and PB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFBW and PB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $12.28 million 5.51 $1.56 million N/A N/A PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.02 $4.31 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW 12.67% 2.54% 0.58% PB Bancorp 16.91% 4.33% 0.69%

Summary

PB Bancorp beats FFBW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.