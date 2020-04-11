Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $78,409.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.02296449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.30 or 0.03370064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00618103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00775477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00076410 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00528176 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014668 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,212,950 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.