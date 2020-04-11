Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Harsco stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,153. The firm has a market cap of $701.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill purchased 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

