Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 147,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.90. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,570,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

