Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €135.91 ($158.03).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €120.60 ($140.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Hannover Re stock traded up €5.90 ($6.86) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €138.10 ($160.58). 164,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company has a fifty day moving average of €141.56 and a 200-day moving average of €162.15.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

