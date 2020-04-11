Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $7.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $17.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.21. 62,280,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,855,416. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.