Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GFED has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:GFED opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

In other Guaranty Federal Bancshares news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,395.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,164.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,175 shares of company stock worth $223,759. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

