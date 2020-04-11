Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.52

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.88. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Mexico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

