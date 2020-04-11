Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives $13.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th.

GGAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. 824,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

