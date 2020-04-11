Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $2.85. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,940 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

