Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

