GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $43,260.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $172,992.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $178,080.00.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -214.70 and a beta of 1.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Benchmark upped their price target on GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

