Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.45

Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $2.91. Growthpoint Properties Australia shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,923,253 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90.

About Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ)

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a publicly traded ASX listed A-REIT (ASX Code: GOZ) that specialises in the ownership and management of quality investment property. Growthpoint owns interests in a diversified portfolio of 59 office and industrial properties throughout Australia valued at approximately $3.9 billion and has an investment mandate to invest in office, industrial and retail property sectors.

