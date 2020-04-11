Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $78.88

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and traded as low as $73.94. Ground Rents Income Fund shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 8,270 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73.

About Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

