Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.46.

GNLN opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $182.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Greenlane by 9,420.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 676,659 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 208,125 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 162,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.