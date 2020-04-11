Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE:GBX opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $607.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

