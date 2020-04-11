Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Green Plains by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

GPRE stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

