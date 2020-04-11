Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.52

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.52 and traded as low as $168.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 8,628 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and a PE ratio of 116.00.

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £4,875 ($6,412.79).

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

