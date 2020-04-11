Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 113” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a CHF 70 price target on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

