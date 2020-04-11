Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.93.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Shares of VLRS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 1,010,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,550. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 60.90%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter worth $11,266,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.