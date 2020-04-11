Goldman Sachs Group Cuts SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 2,150

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,895 ($38.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,520 ($33.15) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,521.67 ($33.17).

LON SDR opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,624.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,065.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 79 ($1.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27). Also, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07). Insiders bought 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312 in the last 90 days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

