Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €27.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.29 ($34.06).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €25.18 ($29.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.20. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($46.50).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

