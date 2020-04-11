Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSBD. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.15.

GSBD stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 877,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,940. The stock has a market cap of $534.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, EVP Jordan Walter bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,258.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross Jay Kari purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,870.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

