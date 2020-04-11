Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $15.24. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 2,250 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $371.41 million and a PE ratio of 164.80.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 286.81%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

