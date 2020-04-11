Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Given $12.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 86,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,501. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $230.33 million, a PE ratio of 106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.45. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.0241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

