Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNL. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 115.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

