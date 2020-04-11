German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 92,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.13 per share, for a total transaction of $58,260.00. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.65 per share, with a total value of $26,347.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,350.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,831 shares of company stock valued at $858,496 in the last 90 days. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

