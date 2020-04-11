Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.47

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $1.99. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 655,213 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The firm has a market cap of $853.90 million and a PE ratio of 7.26.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

