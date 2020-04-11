Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE GNE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 1,551.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

