GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.22 ($28.16).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €0.73 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €21.50 ($25.00). The company had a trading volume of 562,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

