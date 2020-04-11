Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.66

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd (LON:FCRM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and traded as low as $16.40. Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 5,382,364 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 million and a P/E ratio of 41.83.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

