Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. ValuEngine upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

FULC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,292. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,245.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,604.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,143 shares of company stock worth $207,495 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

