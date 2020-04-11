FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSK. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,791. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.05%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

