Freshpet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,101 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,431% compared to the average daily volume of 83 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,054.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

