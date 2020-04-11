Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €52.70 ($61.28).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of FRA traded up €1.46 ($1.70) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €40.30 ($46.86). 458,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €45.89 and its 200-day moving average is €67.20. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1 year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1 year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

