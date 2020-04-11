Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 937,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.75. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

